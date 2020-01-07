British Academy of Film And Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) 2020 will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event will be hosted by Graham Norton. The nominations were announced early Tuesday morning. The winners will be voted by 6,500 Bafta members. This year, Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix is leading with 11 nominations followed by The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

See the full list of film nominations here:

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

One Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Director

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorcese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Retablo

Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Original Screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Music

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Costume Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Production Design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once upon a Time… In Hollywood

Make-up and Hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Casting

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

British Short film

Anna

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Madame

The Nightcrawlers

November 1st

The Trap

We Are Dancers

British Short Animation

4:3

Creepy Pasta Salad

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

My Dad’s Name Was Huw. He Was An Alcoholic Poet