BAFTA 2020 Nominations: Joker leads with 11 nods followed by The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Monica Yadav

British Academy of Film And Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs) 2020 will take place on February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The event will be hosted by Graham Norton. The nominations were announced early Tuesday morning. The winners will be voted by 6,500 Bafta members. This year, Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix is leading with 11 nominations followed by The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

See the full list of film nominations here:

Best Film

1917
The Irishman
Joker
One Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Director

Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorcese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Retablo

Film not in the English language

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Original Screenplay

Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
Parasite

Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Music

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Cinematography

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse

Costume Design

The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Production Design

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once upon a Time… In Hollywood

Make-up and Hair

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

Sound

1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Special Visual Effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Casting

Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes

British Short film

Anna
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Madame
The Nightcrawlers
November 1st
The Trap
We Are Dancers

British Short Animation

4:3
Creepy Pasta Salad
Grandad Was A Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
My Dad’s Name Was Huw. He Was An Alcoholic Poet

 

 

