The much awaited Dhamaal 4 is all set to release tomorrow, July 10, and the excitement is tremendous due to the casting, hilarious trailer and popularity of the franchise. It seems like the makers are very confident that just like the previous parts, the fourth part of the Dhamaal franchise will also be a hit. This is because they have ended the film with a hint of a sequel.

BREAKING: Dhamaal 4 ends with the promise of the next installment – Dhamaal 5

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "At the end of Dhamaal 4, there's a scene which indicates that Dhamaal 5 is also in the offing. And just like the first four parts, Dhamaal 5 is also expected to be a madcap, crazy entertainer, going by the sequence."

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, adding new faces to the comedy series.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Also Read: Will Dhamaal 4 affect Welcome To The Jungle? Trade experts voice their opinion; celebrate the return of the comedy genre: “Thanks to these films, the audience is back, not just in urban areas but in mass areas as well”

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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