Actor Salman Khan, the long-standing host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, is all set to make his debut as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. After filmmaker Karan Johar's successful stint as the host of the show's first season in 2021, fans are eagerly anticipating Salman Khan's unique touch as he takes over the reins for the upcoming season, which is set to start streaming on June 17 on JioCinema.

REVEALED! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to start premiering from June 17; deets inside

Excitement is building among fans as the second teaser for Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been released. In the teaser, Salman Khan informs viewers that they will play a crucial role in helping the contestants navigate the challenges and unpredictable twists within the Bigg Boss house. The brief video opens with Salman Khan facing the camera, delivering a compelling message, "Is baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi" (It will be so tough this time, only you can help).

Bigg Boss OTT, the digital version of the iconic Bigg Boss franchise, offers a unique platform for contestants to showcase their personalities, navigate intense challenges, and entertain audiences across the country. With Salman Khan at the helm, the upcoming season promises an even more gripping and thrilling experience for viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Speaking of the contestants this year, Mahesh Poojary, Awez Darbar, Pooja Gor, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey, Faisal Shaikh, Anurag Doval, Sambhavna Seth, and Sunidee Chauhan will be participating. In fact, it is reported that Mahesh Poojary and Awez Darbar's promo has been shot and they are the first contestants together to enter the house in the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Mahesh Poojary shoot for the promo for Salman Khan-hosted show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.