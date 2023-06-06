The weekend gone by has turned out to be pleasantly surprising. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, opened beyond expectations. The film was aided by a hit music, clean family entertainer vibe, the absence of competition and also the buy-one-ticket-get-one-free offer. The offer was available on the ticketing app, BookMyShow. Several moviegoers took advantage of this tempting offer and it boosted the collections. The offer was initially valid only on the day of release, June 2. But soon, it was extended till Sunday, June 4. Then, it came to light that the offer will be valid on Monday, June 5 as well.

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, now Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse jumps onto the buy-one-get-one-ticket-free bandwagon

Now, the makers of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse have also jumped into this bandwagon. All those who book tickets for the non-English versions of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse on BookMyShow will get one ticket free on every ticket. The offer is valid today, that is, Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is a rare Hollywood film, which has been dubbed not just in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam but also in Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi etc. The film was released on Thursday, June 1 and in its four-day weekend, it collected Rs. 18.84 crores. It’s the highest opening weekend for an animated film in India and thanks to good word of mouth, it is expected to hold well in the coming days.

An industry insider commented, “The success of the BookMyShow offer for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke means that many more films will adopt a similar strategy though it didn’t work in the past for Shehzada (2023). Last year, Janhit Mein Jaari (2022)’s tickets were available for Rs. 100 on the release day. After the grand success of National Cinema Day, many filmmakers priced their film tickets for Rs. 100 and Rs. 112. Even that didn’t pay dividends. But the way it worked out for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, expect more films to follow suit. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the first one to do so.”

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story, in its fifth week currently, is available for a discounted price of Rs. 99. The offer came into force yesterday and is expected to go on till Thursday, June 8.

