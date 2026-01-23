Recently, a new film named Assi was announced on social media. Interestingly, the poster didn’t carry the name of the film’s star cast, director or even the banner. It simply mentioned a text, “Eighty. Per day. Every day” along with the tagline “An urgent watch”. Two days later, another poster dropped, which mentioned that “Believe it or not, the highest paid crew member on this film is the writer”! Today, the secret behind this intriguing film has finally lifted.

REVEALED: Assi stars Taapsee Pannu and is directed by Anubhav Sinha; trailer, attached with Border 2, gives major Pink-meets-Mulk hard-hitting courtroom energy

The hard-hitting trailer of Assi was attached to the prints of Border 2. It turns out that Assi has an ensemble star cast comprising Taapsee Pannu, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah and others. It is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The trailer of Assi indicates that it’s a story of a woman (played by Kani Kusruti) who gets gang-raped and Taapsee Pannu as her lawyer trying to get justice for her in court. The trailer, around 3 minutes long, consists of many hard-hitting and shocking moments.

This is Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s third outing together after Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020). In fact, Assi looks like a spiritual sequel of sorts of Mulk as even here, Taapsee can be seen in the role of a fiery advocate. It also gives a déjà vu of Taapsee’s other hard-hitting courtroom drama, Pink (2016). Moreover, the presence of Kani Kusruti, who has left a mark with her roles in Malayalam films and the 2024 globally acclaimed All We Imagine As Light, adds a lot of weightage to the film.

Assi is written by Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki and is all set to release on February 20, 2026.

