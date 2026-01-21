EXCLUSIVE: Assi poster says, “Believe it or not, the highest paid crew member on this film is the writer”

The latest poster of the upcoming film Assi has drawn attention for its focus on the writing rather than the cast or director. Following the teaser poster released yesterday, which carried the line “Eighty. Per day. Every day” along with the tagline “An urgent watch,” the new poster makes a clear statement about the film’s creative priorities.

Set against a red backdrop, the poster features the line: “Believe it or not, the highest paid crew member on this film is the writer.” The visual emphasizes the centrality of the story and the role of writing in shaping the film, while refraining from revealing plot or character details.

The poster’s design and messaging suggest a film that values narrative above spectacle. The colour choice and typography convey a sense of urgency and weight, hinting at a drama where words carry significant impact and silence holds consequence.

Scheduled for release on February 20, 2026, Assi positions itself within the courtroom-drama space, following in the footsteps of films like Jolly LLB, Mulk, and Pink, which combined focused writing with socially relevant themes. By highlighting the writer as a key figure, the film signals a content-first approach, relying on its narrative to engage audiences rather than promotional hype.

If the posters are indicative of the film’s approach, Assi appears set to prioritize tension, intent, and conviction in its storytelling. The release on February 20 will offer viewers a clearer sense of how the writing translates on screen.

