Amid the ongoing inheritance dispute within the Kapur family, Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has spoken publicly following a defamation case filed against her by Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdeva Kapur.

‘I’m not here to lie’: Mandhira Kapur responds to defamation case amid Sunjay Kapur inheritance dispute

Speaking to Republic TV, Mandhira described the developments as unfortunate and said that issues surrounding the family’s estate have come to light only recently. She supported claims earlier made by her mother, Rani Kapur, alleging that the Rani Kapur Family Trust was created through forgery and manipulation.

“It is unfortunate we are finding out this stuff now… And it’s something we have to call out because the entire estate of my father’s was left to my mother. And it was to be divided after my mother’s sole beneficiary. It was to be divided between all the three siblings and… grandchildren,” Mandhira said.

When asked whether she believed Priya Sachdeva Kapur exerted pressure on Sunjay Kapur in matters related to the trust, Mandhira declined to speculate. “I’m not going to comment on that… [But] I don’t think [my brother] was the kind of person to have done this,” she stated.

Mandhira also spoke about the impact of the dispute on her mother, Rani Kapur. “What has happened with her is extremely unfair. You know she’s lost her husband. She’s lost her son. She’s lost the legacy which they’ve built together. So we want to make sure she has that peace,” she said.

Addressing the situation involving Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, Mandhira said the children have been deprived of what she believes are their rightful interests. “My father was very clear about my mother being the sole beneficiary and the grandkids being looked after,” she said.

Speaking about Karisma Kapoor, Mandhira added, “Like any mother she wants to make sure kids are secure. They’ve had a big loss in their life. She’s a brilliant support system for her children and she wants to make sure her kids are secure and you know they’ve anyway had such a big loss.”

The inheritance dispute has also resulted in a defamation case filed by Priya Sachdeva Kapur under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The complaint alleges that Mandhira made defamatory statements through interviews, podcasts, and digital platforms, causing reputational harm at a vulnerable time following Sunjay Kapur’s death.

Responding to the allegations, Mandhira rejected claims of malicious intent. “I’m not… being malicious or anything. If the truth is what it is, there’s nothing I can do about it. I’m not here to lie,” she said. Questioning the basis of the case, she added, “What is the defamation here? What bit is the defamation? She may not like what is being said but then I can’t help it if it’s the truth… I’m literally telling the truth.”

The legal proceedings related to Sunjay Kapur’s estate and the defamation case remain ongoing.

