Salman Khan Films has unveiled a powerful teaser of the much-awaited patriotic song ‘Maatrubhumi’ from the upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Opening with the resonating sound of a military bugle, the teaser instantly evokes a deep sense of patriotism, setting an emotionally charged tone that pays homage to the spirit of the nation.

Battle Of Galwan first track ‘Maatrubhumi’ to release on January 24; watch teaser

The 15-second teaser of the song offers a stirring glimpse into sacrifice, courage, and unwavering love for the motherland. The bugle call fades into intense background music, with the Indian national flag standing tall against adversity. The imagery powerfully reflects the grit, resilience, and indomitable spirit of the Indian soldiers portrayed in Battle of Galwan.

The teaser builds strong anticipation for the full song, which is set to release on January 24, 2026, ahead of Republic Day celebrations, as a mark of respect and tribute to the motherland and the brave soldiers who safeguard the nation.

The song, which will be released on Salman Khan Films’ music channel, features an exceptional creative collaboration. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the music amplifies the patriotic emotion at the heart of the film.

Sameer Anjaan’s heartfelt lyrics, with the soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, promise a deeply moving and memorable musical experience.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia directing. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role and promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience.

