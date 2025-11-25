Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ war drama 120 Bahadur, which opened in theatres on November 21, continues to draw growing footfall as early reviews from critics, audiences, and industry members remain consistently positive. The film’s reception has now moved beyond regular moviegoers, finding support from schools and even residential societies that are organising collective visits to cinemas.

Residential societies join schools in organising theatre visits for 120 Bahadur

In several cities, schools have begun taking students for special screenings, viewing the film as an opportunity to introduce younger audiences to a defining chapter in India’s military history. Teachers and administrators have noted that the film offers a straightforward depiction of courage and commitment, allowing students to understand the idea of service to the nation through a real historical event.

Residential societies, too, have responded in an organised manner. One cooperative housing society issued a notice encouraging residents to watch the film together. The message highlighted the importance of acknowledging the contribution of the 13 Kumaon Regiment and read in part:

“Residents are requested to come together to watch 120 Bahadur in theatres and stand for the heroes who stood for the nation. Let’s book the show and enjoy their pride.”

The society booked a 9 PM screening at Rajhans Cinema for its members, adding to the growing trend of community-led viewings.

120 Bahadur recounts the courage shown by 120 soldiers of the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the contingent. The film’s narrative foregrounds the regiment’s resolve, encapsulated in the words “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge,” a line that reflects the spirit with which the soldiers faced overwhelming odds.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra, the film is an Excel Entertainment production. It is currently playing in cinemas across the country.

