This Friday will see the release of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The love saga is all set to surprise based on the advance booking trends, with a double-digit opening not being ruled out. And another good news is that the film has been passed with just one cut by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC goes easy on Tere Ishk Mein; only ONE ‘obscene’ word changed; intensely romantic and action scenes UNTOUCHED

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Tere Ishk Mein has a lot of fights and intense romance, as evident from the trailers. The CBFC usually asks for deletions in the action scenes, certain fiery dialogues or intimate moments. But with Tere Ishk Mein, they have not asked for any visual cut at all. Only one dialogue has been modified.”

As per the cut list, an ‘obscene’ word was replaced with an appropriate word at around 27 minutes. The two more changes asked were to insert the anti-smoking static message in Hindi and blur the liquor brand label.

Once these changes were made, Tere Ishk Mein was passed with a U/A 16+ certificate on November 24. The length of the film, as mentioned, on the censor certificate is 169.17 minutes. In other words, Tere Ishk Mein is 2 hours, 49 minutes and 17 seconds long. It releases in cinemas on November 28.

Fun at the trailer launch

The trailer launch of Tere Ishk Mein was held on November 14 and was attended by Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, director Aanand L Rai, producer Bhushan Kumar, co-producer Shiv Chanana, writer-producer Himanshu Sharma and co-writer Neeraj Yadav.

At this event, Dhanush won the hearts of his fans with his replies and also sang, which led to a frenzy. A journalist asked the actor, “What is the one thing about (his Tere Ishk Mein character) Shankar that connected with you?” Dhanush raised laughs as he said, “Nothing. Really. I am nothing like Shankar!”

Another highlight was when Dhanush was asked what love meant to him. He stylishly replied, “I think love is just another overrated emotion!”

