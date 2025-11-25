Earlier this month, Bollywood Hungama reported that a public notice published on November 7, 2025, in Komal Nahta’s Film Information has confirmed that Jai Ho Media LLP has officially acquired the exclusive, perpetual, and worldwide rights to the upcoming Hindi film 100%, starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and others. However, in a rare instance, John Abraham has come out with a public notice, distancing himself from 100%.

A notice published on November 22 in Atul Mohan’s Complete Cinema magazine by law firm Naik Naik & Co stated John Abraham is not associated in any capacity with a film titled 100 Percent. It stresses that he is a well-known actor in the Indian film industry and that his name has been “wrongly mentioned and misrepresented” as part of the film’s star cast.

The public note by the makers of 100% was also published in Complete Cinema on October 11 and 18, 2025 (Complete Cinema magazine was the first one to publish the notice), which appears as Annexure A beneath the new ad. That earlier notice, issued by ANM Global Inc, Advocates & Solicitors, announced that their client had acquired worldwide, perpetual rights to a Hindi film currently titled 100%. In its schedule, the notice listed John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and others as the “current star cast”, with Sajid Khan as director and Aakash Kaushik, Madhur Sharma and Rohan Shankar as writers.

John’s latest notice points out that, despite this mention, he has no connection with the film. It calls upon all concerned persons in the public and film trade to refrain from using his name or suggesting any association with 100 Percent in any manner whatsoever.

The legal communication further warns that any continued use of his name, or implication that he is involved with the project after the publication of this notice, will be treated as wilful and deliberate. Such misuse, it adds, will be considered actionable, with John Abraham reserving his full rights and remedies under law and equity against any offending parties.

Dated 22 November 2025 and issued from Mumbai, the clarification effectively serves as a strong disclaimer to producers, distributors, exhibitors and the media. While the October notice dealt purely with exploitation rights of the film and sought claims, if any, within 15 days, the November follow-up focuses solely on correcting the record about John Abraham’s alleged participation.

In short, John has made it unequivocally clear that, despite being named in previous legal paperwork for 100 Percent, he is not part of the film and does not wish his reputation to be used to promote or market it.

