Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza made one of the biggest dance films of Bollywood titled ABCD (Anybody can Dance) in 2013 and its sequel ABCD 2 in 2015 with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Now, fans who have been waiting for its third part can have a reason to rejoice as the filmmaker intends to make ABCD 3.

The first ABCD film released on February 8, 2013. Celebrating eight years of the release of the film, Remo in an interview with a daily confirmed that he is planning a third part of the franchise. The filmmaker said that they are working on the script and it is almost ready. Remo also said that the title ABCD is currently with Disney and he is trying to get it back and when he does the film will be named ABCD 3. While he did not reveal any names for the cast, Remo said that it will be a dancer.

The first part of ABCD had a brilliant set of dancers as the lead cast including Prabhu Dheva, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Lauren Gottileb among others.

Remo D'Souza had made another dance film titled Street Dance 3D which was released in 2020. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

