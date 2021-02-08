Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.02.2021 | 1:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Remo D’Souza confirms plans on making ABCD 3; says lead actor will be a dancer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza made one of the biggest dance films of Bollywood titled ABCD (Anybody can Dance) in 2013 and its sequel ABCD 2 in 2015 with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Now, fans who have been waiting for its third part can have a reason to rejoice as the filmmaker intends to make ABCD 3.

Remo D’Souza confirms plans on making ABCD 3; says lead actor will be a dancer

The first ABCD film released on February 8, 2013. Celebrating eight years of the release of the film, Remo in an interview with a daily confirmed that he is planning a third part of the franchise. The filmmaker said that they are working on the script and it is almost ready. Remo also said that the title ABCD is currently with Disney and he is trying to get it back and when he does the film will be named ABCD 3. While he did not reveal any names for the cast, Remo said that it will be a dancer.

The first part of ABCD had a brilliant set of dancers as the lead cast including Prabhu Dheva, Dharmesh Yelande, Salman Yusuff Khan, and Lauren Gottileb among others.

Remo D'Souza had made another dance film titled Street Dance 3D which was released in 2020. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

ALSO READ: Remo D’Souza reveals how Salman Khan helped them after he suffered a heart attack

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification