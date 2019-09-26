India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, Trends, announced its association with the National Award Winner and Bollywood heart-throb Vicky Kaushal and the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor as brand ambassadors.

Trends’ new National Festive TV campaign featuring Vicky & Janhvi is on air in all leading National TV Channels across genres like General Entertainment Channels, Movie Channels, News channels & Sports and will go on until Diwali.

The TV campaign featuring Vicky and Janhvi for the East / Durga Puja markets is also on air in the leading regional satellite channels of East India. Both the TV Campaigns will be supported by an Outdoor campaign featuring Vicky & Janhvi in Trends Festive Collection.

Speaking about the association Vicky Kaushal says, “I am very excited and happy to be associated with India’s largest apparel destination Trends, as the face of the brand across India. I loved the Trends line of clothing that I donned – be it their range of Men’s Smart Casuals or their Ethnic Wear. All of these are cool and trendy. The Trends brand thought of ‘Get them Talking’ has a very strong connect with me and I believe it will have an equally powerful connect with the Indian audience. I loved being a part in the new Festive TV Commercial of Trends. When you wear Trends, you are sure to make a lot of heads turn. So head to Trends; wear the latest in fashion and you can GET THEM TALKING.”

Echoing a similar though, Janhvi Kapoor added, “Fashion and Trends go hand in hand and Trends is a brand which is widely accepted, is visible and loved by consumers across India. They have great fashion at affordable prices; the scale gives the brand an added edge. No wonder, being India’s largest apparel destination, Trends is where you would get the best of anything on Trend, in the world of Fashion. I loved the range of Festive Women’s Indian Wear that I donned in the Trends Festive TV Commercial and I am happy to be the face of the brand. When you wear Trends merchandise that are always fashionable, you are sure to spark conversations and get people talking’’.

Further detailing the campaign and talking about the new brand ambassadors, COO Mr. Vipin Tyagi, Business Head and COO, Trends said, ‘’Trends today is India’s largest apparel destination serving the latest in fashion to a vast majority of Indians. Being the biggest and the fastest growing Retail apparel retail chain in India, one of our key brand objectives was to establish a strong connect with the youth across the country. In Vicky & Janhvi we have two popular talented Bollywood youth icons, who have an extensive following amongst the millennials and the youth of India and Trends is happy to be associated with them. The 2019 National Film Award winner and the extremely talented actor Vicky Kaushal along with the charming, very promising actor Janhvi Kapoor are both expected to grow as mega stars in the near future. We believe it would be a Win-Win relationship, for both- Trends and the Bollywood stars’’.

Vipin Tyagi added that the ‘’Get Them Talking’’ brand thought for Trends was born out of the consumer insight that for the millennial generation, while it is cool to be liked, it is even ok to get trolled, it is never ok to be ignored. With Trends, you are sure to make heads turn, spark conversations and get people talking about you. Hence, Trends through its range of trendy and fashionable clothes and accessories is here to satiate the millennial generation’s hunger to be noticed and talked about. The new festive campaign positions Trends as a desirable apparel destination that enables today’s fashion conscious generation to make confident fashion statements. Vipin Tyagi added, “Youngsters of today are fashion conscious, and are willing to experiment with fashion. In a social media dominated day and age, they live to get noticed with what they wear and how they style up. Trends, we believe is a brand, with which they can make heads turn, spark conversations, get noticed and ‘Get Them Talking’.”

