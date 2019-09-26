Warner Brothers has decided to move ahead its India release of the worldwide international hit The Joker, the Todd Philips-directed drama featuring Joaquin Phoenix is already a frontrunner for the Oscars and expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year. In a surprise move, Warner Brothers has decided to release The Joker on October 2, alongside Yash Raj Films’ War and the Chiranjeevi costume drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Joker was originally slated for an October 4 release.

“But Warner sees more wisdom in coming on the National holiday on October 2 with the other two Hindi blockbusters considering how talked-about The Joker has become the worldwide. Also, the film comes in a unique format. Though the spoken language will be only English, there will be Hindi subtitles. This eliminates the trouble of submitting the same film over and over again to the Central Board Of Film Certification in different dubbed languages and also spares the audience some atrocious dubbing and translation,” says a source from Warner Brothers.

The Joker has been cleared by the Censor Board with an ‘Adults Only’ certificate without a single visual cut and only two beeped out words: the ‘B’ word for women and the ‘D’ word for the male organ.