Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.09.2019 | 8:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan The Sky Is Pink Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

The Joker cleared with ‘A’ without cuts in India, makes its move in a unique way

BySubhash K. Jha

Warner Brothers has decided to move ahead its India release of the worldwide international hit The Joker, the Todd Philips-directed drama featuring Joaquin Phoenix is already a frontrunner for the Oscars and expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year. In a surprise move, Warner Brothers has decided to release The Joker on October 2, alongside Yash Raj FilmsWar and the Chiranjeevi costume drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Joker was originally slated for an October 4 release.

The Joker cleared with ‘A’ without cuts in India, makes its move in a unique way

“But Warner sees more wisdom in coming on the National holiday on October 2 with the other two Hindi blockbusters considering how talked-about The Joker has become the worldwide. Also, the film comes in a unique format. Though the spoken language will be only English, there will be Hindi subtitles. This eliminates the trouble of submitting the same film over and over again to the Central Board Of Film Certification in different dubbed languages and also spares the audience some atrocious dubbing and translation,” says a source from Warner Brothers.

The Joker has been cleared by the Censor Board with an ‘Adults Only’ certificate without a single visual cut and only two beeped out words: the ‘B’ word for women and the ‘D’ word for the male organ.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff…

Pahlaj Nihalani lashes out at Dream Girl’s…

Saaho in Hindi gets UA with no cuts, running…

BREAKING: Saaho passed by CBFC with U/A…

Mission Mangal certified U, while Batla…

Jabariya Jodi: CBFC removes reference to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification