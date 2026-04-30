Reliance Retail has announced the acquisition of Anomaly, the global haircare brand founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The deal includes the brand’s trademarks, intellectual property, and digital assets, marking a significant move in Reliance Retail’s efforts to strengthen its fast-growing beauty and personal care portfolio.

Reliance Retail acquires Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Anomaly, eyes major beauty expansion in India and global markets

Launched in 2021, Anomaly has positioned itself as a clean, vegan, and high-performance haircare brand at an accessible price point. Over the years, it has built a strong presence across international markets, making it a notable name in the global beauty space.

With this acquisition, Reliance Retail gains full ownership of the brand’s ecosystem, enabling it to scale Anomaly across its extensive offline and online retail network. The company plans to leverage its omnichannel capabilities, including its beauty platform Tira, to expand the brand’s reach and accessibility among consumers.

Commenting on the development, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “Bringing Anomaly into our portfolio marks a strategic step in expanding our basket of new-age, high-growth beauty brands. Anomaly’s strong global positioning, clean formulation philosophy, and accessible pricing make it a compelling addition to our ecosystem. We see immense potential in collaborating with Priyanka to scale the brand in India by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities and deep consumer insights, while continuing to grow its international presence.”

India is expected to be a key focus market for the brand going forward, with plans to introduce innovations tailored specifically to Indian hair and scalp needs. At the same time, Reliance Retail aims to further strengthen Anomaly’s global footprint across regions such as North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will continue to play a central role in the brand’s journey as Creative Director. Speaking about the new phase, she said, “This is a defining moment for Anomaly. What began as a deeply personal journey has grown into a brand with real purpose and global ambition, and Reliance Retail’s acquisition marks an exciting new chapter. Their scale, retail expertise, and commitment to innovation will allow us to bring Anomaly to far more consumers in India and around the world. I’m especially excited to be working alongside the inimitable Isha Ambani, whose leadership I value tremendously. In my new role as Creative Director, I remain deeply involved in guiding Anomaly’s evolution, ensuring we continue to grow and innovate while staying true to what we set out to build from the very beginning.”

The acquisition reflects Reliance Retail’s broader strategy of investing in future-forward consumer brands, combining global appeal with its strong retail infrastructure to drive the next phase of growth.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra shoots cameo in Mira Nair’s Amrita Sher-Gil biopic Amri: Report

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