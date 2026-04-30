Delhi High Court steps in amid dispute over alleged will, directing preservation of late industrialist’s assets until the matter is resolved.

In a significant development in the ongoing family dispute involving Karisma Kapoor, the Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to her children in their legal battle over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The court has directed that the assets left behind by Sunjay Kapur be safeguarded for now, while also restricting his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur from creating any third-party interests in them.

Karisma Kapoor and children find relief in Sunjay Kapur estate row as Priya Sachdev gets barred from asset control

The order comes amid a dispute over a will reportedly dated March 2025, which is said to leave Sunjay Kapur’s personal wealth entirely to Priya Kapur. The children of his former wife Karisma Kapoor, however, have challenged the authenticity of this document, raising concerns about its validity and alleging that it may have been fabricated.

Taking note of these concerns, the court observed that questions surrounding the will would require detailed examination during trial proceedings. Until then, it emphasized the need to protect the estate from being altered or reduced in value. The judge noted that there was sufficient basis at this stage to justify temporary protection of the assets.

As part of the interim directions, Priya Kapur has been restrained from selling, transferring, or making changes to shareholding patterns in Sunjay Kapur’s Indian companies. She has also been restricted from withdrawing funds from certain bank accounts, except for expenses related to the children as per earlier arrangements. Additionally, access to certain financial holdings, including overseas accounts and cryptocurrency assets, has been paused for the time being.

However, the court clarified that properties located outside India are not covered under this interim order.

The dispute traces back to Sunjay Kapur’s passing in June 2025 in the United Kingdom. Following his demise, Karisma Kapoor’s children, represented by their mother, approached the court claiming they had been unfairly excluded from their father’s estate. They have sought recognition as rightful heirs and requested a fair share of the assets.

On the other hand, Priya Kapur has denied all allegations, maintaining that the will in question is genuine. Her legal team has argued that minor inconsistencies in the document do not invalidate it and has also claimed that the children have already benefited from family trusts.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for over a decade before parting ways in 2016. They share two children. As the matter now moves towards a detailed hearing, the court’s interim order ensures that the estate remains intact until a final decision is reached.

Also Read: Legacy meets relevance: Why brands still bet on Karisma Kapoor

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