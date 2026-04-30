Social media personality Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, has reportedly changed his talent management agency. According to multiple people familiar with the development, Orry has moved his representation from Karan Johar’s Dharma Collab Artists Agency (DCAA), which is backed by Dharma Productions, to Collective Artists Network (CAN).

Orry moves out of Karan Johar’s DCAA, joins Collective Artists Network

The shift marks a notable move for Orry, who has gained significant attention on social media and in celebrity circles over the past few years. Known for his presence at high-profile events and close associations with Bollywood personalities, Orry has carved out a unique space for himself in the entertainment ecosystem.

While neither Orry nor the agencies involved have made an official announcement regarding the transition, industry sources indicate that the move has already taken place. Such changes in representation are common in the entertainment and influencer industry, often reflecting evolving career strategies and new opportunities.

Further details about the reasons behind the switch or upcoming projects under his new representation remain undisclosed.

Also Read: Inside Rihanna’s Mumbai afterparty with Isha Ambani, Orry, Janhvi Kapoor and more!

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