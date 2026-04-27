Actor Priyanka Chopra has reportedly filmed a cameo in acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair’s upcoming biopic Amri, based on the life of celebrated painter Amrita Sher-Gil. While the project has largely been kept under wraps, fresh industry buzz suggests Chopra’s role may be brief but significant.

Priyanka Chopra shoots cameo in Mira Nair’s Amrita Sher-Gil biopic Amri: Report

According to a source quoted by mid-day, Priyanka was recently in India and shot for the film after completing another commitment. “The film aims to present the painter’s life across Hungary, India, and France. There was a specific part for which Mira had approached Priyanka last year, and she shot for it last week. The actor was in Hyderabad to finish some work on Varanasi. After that, she flew down to Amritsar and filmed for two days,” the source said.

Neither Priyanka Chopra’s team nor Mira Nair’s production team had responded to the publication till press time.

The report has sparked curiosity among fans, especially since this marks the first collaboration between Priyanka Chopra and Mira Nair. Both are globally recognised names who have built successful careers across Indian and international entertainment spaces.

The lead role of Amrita Sher-Gil has reportedly gone to actor Tanya Maniktala. Mira Nair had previously worked with Tanya on the 2020 BBC drama series A Suitable Boy, where the young actor received praise for her performance.

Amri is expected to chronicle the extraordinary life of Amrita Sher-Gil, who is considered one of the most influential modern artists of the early 20th century. Born to a Hungarian mother and Sikh father, Sher-Gil’s life moved across Europe and India, shaping a unique artistic voice that blended Western techniques with Indian subjects.

Though her life was tragically cut short in 1941 at the age of 28, her work continues to inspire generations of artists. She became known for portraying everyday life, women, rural communities, and social realities with emotional depth and visual boldness.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to receive Global Vanguard Honor at Gold Gala 2026 in Los Angeles

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