The second wave of COVID-19 has been brutal in India. With the cases coming down, more and more citizens are getting vaccinated and people are encouraged to tea the vaccination at the earliest. Corporates and housing colonies in several parts of the country are arranging for vaccination drives for their employees and their families.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has always been at the forefront of CSR activities when it comes to safeguarding society and its interests. Given the ongoing pandemic and India's efforts towards vaccinating its citizens, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has stepped forth and begun a vaccination drive for their staff and staff's family.

The vaccination drive that happened on June 3, is in collaboration with Bhushan’s friends and joint producers, Cine1 Studios, Color Yellow Productions, Emmay Entertainment, Benaras Mediaworks, Luv Films, JA Entertainment, and Retrophiles. With the film industry going through a crucial time with the lockdown and stalling of shoots, it is imperative to safeguard the interests of all, and beginning this vaccination drive is certainly the right way to defeat the pandemic.

