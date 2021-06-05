Actress Huma Qureshi wants Sonu Sood to be the prime minister of India. And Sonu just can’t stop blushing. “Yeh thoda zyada ho gaya (this is a bit too much). It’s very kind of her to say this. If she thinks I deserve this honour then I must say I must have done something good. However I don’t agree with her. I think we’ve a very capable prime minister. “

There is also the age factor. “I think I’m too young to shoulder such a responsibility. Yes, I know Rajiv Gandhiji became prime minister at 40. But those were very special circumstances. And he came from a family of distinguished politicians whereas I’ve no experience”

Sonu feels the topic of his leadership would unnecessarily rile the detractors. “There are people out there who don’t like the idea of my going out there to do my bit. I don’t want them to get upset. It is important for me to just do my work. I am enjoying my space as an actor and now a part of the common man’s tribulations. I think all of us can do our bit without holding any position of power.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “I want Sonu Sood for Prime Minister”- Huma Qureshi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.