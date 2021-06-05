Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.06.2021 | 12:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

“I don’t agree with her” – Sonu Sood on Huma Qureshi’s choice for Prime Minister

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Actress Huma Qureshi wants Sonu Sood to be the prime minister of India. And Sonu just can’t stop blushing. “Yeh thoda zyada ho gaya (this is a bit too much). It’s very kind of her to say this. If she thinks I deserve this honour then I must say I must have done something good. However I don’t agree with her. I think we’ve a very capable prime minister. “

"I don't agree with her" - Sonu Sood on Huma Qureshi's choice for Prime Minister

There is also the age factor. “I think I’m too young to shoulder such a responsibility. Yes, I know Rajiv Gandhiji became prime minister at 40. But those were very special circumstances. And he came from a family of distinguished politicians whereas I’ve no experience”

Sonu feels the topic of his leadership would unnecessarily rile the detractors. “There are people out there who don’t like the idea of my going out there to do my bit. I don’t want them to get upset. It is important for me to just do my work. I am enjoying my space as an actor and now a part of the common man’s tribulations. I think all of us can do our bit without holding any position of power.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “I want Sonu Sood for Prime Minister”- Huma Qureshi

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Shooting can finally commence in…

Arijit Singh to hold a virtual concert to…

Akshay Kumar and three other prominent…

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series commences a large…

TV producer Vikas Gupta tested positive for…

Salman Khan and Netflix India step up to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification