Reliance CEO is improving, hopes to be home soon

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Coronavirus has infiltrated the Mumbai film industry. After singer Kanika Kapoor, actress Zoa Morani and actor Kiran Kumar, it is Reliance Entertainment’s CEO Shibashish Sarkar who is well on the way to beating the villainous virus. However, the frightening aspect of Shibasish’s viral attack is that he did not come in contact anyone since the lockdown.

Reliance CEO is improving, hopes to be home soon

“I never left home during the past 90 days,” he informs me. In a whatsapp chat from the hospital Sarkar says, “I am getting better. The fever is still persisting. But the frequency has come down. The good part is, I am recovering and I soon be back home.”

We wish Shibashish Sarkar a quick and complete recovery. Having lost one personality from the entertainment industry to the virus (Wajid Khan), we would like nothing better than to see everyone safe and healthy.

Also Read: Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19  

