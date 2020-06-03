Bollywood Hungama

James Cameron to be in 14 days quarantine before he resumes Avatar 2 shooting in New Zealand

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The highly anticipated sequel of Avatar directed by James Cameron is on its way.  The production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. In May, it was revealed that the shooting of the sequel will resume in New Zealand after it was halted in March. Director James Cameron reached New Zealand to begin filming.

But, before he back on the sets of the film, he is currently in mandatory 14 days quarantine. Producer Jon Landau revealed on June 2 that he and the director will be under quarantine after taking 13-hour direct flight.  “Our 14-day government supervised self-isolation now begins,” Jon wrote alongside a photo of him and James with their protective gear on.

Avatar 2, will be the first of four planned sequels, which is scheduled for December 17, 2021 release. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Cliff Curtis among others. The third, fourth, and fifth installments have been scheduled for December 2023, December 2025, and December 2027, respectively.

ALSO READ: James Cameron’s Avatar 2 sets ready in New Zealand, film shooting to resume next week 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

