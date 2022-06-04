comscore

Last Updated 04.06.2022 | 10:19 AM IST

Netflix shells out Rs. 200 crores for Heeramandi; Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes Rs. 65 cr. as directorial fees

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Neflix seems to be a very confident about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ability to deliver a worldwide blockbuster. The OTT platform has allotted an unprecedented budgetary amount for Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The staggering budgetary amount is Rs 200 crores, inclusive of the director’s payment.

A well-informed source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Bhansali will be pocketing around Rs. 60-65 crore rupees as a directorial fee,  the rest of the  200-crore budget for Heeramandi goes into production costs and in paying the actors.

One hears the actors in Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha have agreed to work at reduced rates. The male cast of Heeramandi is now being finalized.

Also Read: “Every episode of Heeramandi is like an independent feature film”, says filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

