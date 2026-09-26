Raza Murad mourns Mushtaq Khan’s death and questions the absence of prominent Bollywood stars at his funeral, saying, “Koi bada chehra nahi aaya.”

Veteran actor Raza Murad has questioned the absence of prominent Bollywood celebrities from the funeral of actor Mushtaq Khan, who died on September 24 after battling cancer. Khan’s last rites were held in Mumbai on September 25, with several actors and industry colleagues attending the farewell.

Raza Murad questions Bollywood stars’ absence at Mushtaq Khan’s funeral: “Koi bada chehra nahin aaya”

In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday morning, Murad mourned Khan’s death and spoke about the late actor’s contribution to the Hindi film industry. He also expressed disappointment that, according to him, no major Bollywood star was present to pay their final respects. “Afsoos baat yeh hai koi bhi star unhe apna aakhiri salaam pesh karne nahin aaya,” Murad said. He added, “Koi bada chehra nahin aaya.”

Raza Murad on Mushtaq Khan’s contribution

Murad did not name any particular actor while making his remarks. He questioned why established celebrities could not spare some time to attend Khan’s last rites and remember his contribution to the industry.

Speaking about Khan’s career, Murad said, “Na unhone kisi ki chamchagiri ki, woh bas apne kaam ke balboote pe yahan tak pohoche hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raza Murad (@razamurad1950)

Khan was known for his supporting and comic roles across Hindi cinema, with credits including Welcome, Aashiqui, Hera Pheri, Gadar and Jodi No. 1. His death was followed by tributes from several members of the film fraternity.

Mushtaq Khan’s death and funeral

Mushtaq Khan died on September 24 after his health deteriorated during his battle with cancer. According to his business partner, as reported by Hindustan Times, Khan had previously been diagnosed with lung cancer and had recovered following treatment. The cancer reportedly returned earlier in September, after which his condition worsened and he was admitted to hospital.

Several colleagues, including Rajat Bedi, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Wadhwa, Sulabha Arya and others, attended Khan’s last rites in Mumbai. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee and several actors also paid tribute to him following his death.

Towards the end of his video, Murad also spoke about the temporary nature of fame and wealth, stressing the importance of remaining humble despite professional success.

Also Read: Mushtaq Khan dies at 56: Sunny Deol, Anees Bazee, Anil Sharma, and others pay tribute to veteran actor

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