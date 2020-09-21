Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.09.2020 | 6:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Ravi Kishan reacts to comments by Anurag Kashyap on consuming drugs

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

During one of the sessions of Rajya Sabha, Ravi Kishan spoke in a vilified manner about the consumption of drugs in the industry which left Samajwadi Party’s MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan miffed. The actress called him out along with Kangana Ranaut for speaking ill of the industry and Anurag Kashyap had also reacted to it in one of his recent interviews.

Ravi Kishan reacts to comments by Anurag Kashyap on consuming drugs

He had said that Ravi Kishan used to smoke weed (marijuana) and is now clean because he is a minister. Ravi Kishan has recently reacted to the comments made by the director and said that the comments were hurtful. He denied smoking marijuana and said that Anurag Kashyap is aware that he is a devotee of Lord Shiva and chants his name. but, it is not true that he is now clean only because he is a minister.

Ravi Kishan further said that he is upset because Anurag Kashyap is not supporting him in this war against drugs.

Also Read: Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani favour Anurag Kashyap amid the sexual assault allegations by Payal Ghosh

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin…

Anurag Kashyap’s first wife stands in…

“These allegations are completely false,…

Joy Personal Care signs Kriti Sanon as brand…

Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani…

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund receives stay…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification