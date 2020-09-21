Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.09.2020 | 5:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will arrive on Disney+ in 2021

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Marvel Cinematic Universe has entered Phase 4 with Black Widow which has been pushed ahead due to the pandemic. Marvel Studios is making sure to shed the spotlight on the characters that did not get enough screentime in the MCU movies. With many films coming in 2020, thanks to Disney +, Kevin Feige and the team of Marvel Studios are diving into multiple mini-series including Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan starrer The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The filming has already begun but he production had to shut down due to the pandemic.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will arrive on Disney+ in 2021

During the Emmys 2020 night on September 20, the streaming site Disney+ update the release of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series will arrive sometime in 2021.

The filming resumed in Atlanta, Georgia with the lead actors and the director Kari Skogland. It will be six-part series taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retired from being Captain America and handed over the shield to Sam Wilson.

ALSO READ: Leaked photos of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan from Marvel’s Falcon and The Winter Soldier reveal their new suits

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin…

Anurag Kashyap’s first wife stands in…

“These allegations are completely false,…

Joy Personal Care signs Kriti Sanon as brand…

Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani…

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund receives stay…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification