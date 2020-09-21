Bollywood Hungama

Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani favour Anurag Kashyap amid the sexual assault allegations by Payal Ghosh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anurag Kashyap has denied the heinous allegations put by Payal Ghosh on him for sexual assault. The actress apparently encountered a situation where Anurag Kashyap forced himself on her and told her that it’s okay because actresses like Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, and Mahie Gill are just a call away for such activities. Actresses that have worked with Anurag Kashyap in the past strongly condemn all the allegations made by Payal Ghosh. Taapsee Pannu and Mahie Gill have stood strong in support of him and now, Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, and Anjana Sukhani have also spoken up about it.

Radhika Apte, Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani favour Anurag Kashyap amid the sexual assault allegations by Payal Ghosh

Sharing a picture on her Instagram, Radhika Apte wrote, “@anuragkashyap10 you have been one of my closest friends, you have inspired me and always supported me. You have always treated me as an equal and I cherish the mutual love and respect we have for each other. I have always felt immensely secure in your presence since the day I’ve known you. You have been and always will be my trusted friend. Love ya????”.

Surveen Chawla wrote a series of tweets and expressed that Anurag Kashyap would never do something like this. Anjana Sukhani also took to her Twitter to share similar thoughts. Take a look at all their posts.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap’s first wife stands in support of him after the sexual assault allegations

