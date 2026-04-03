After making history in 2024, the actress gears up for another international appearance amid a packed personal and professional phase.

Rashmika Mandanna returns to Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026; is all set to shine again on global stage in Tokyo

Rashmika Mandanna is set to make another global appearance as she returns as a presenter at the 10th edition of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 23, 2026, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa, marking her second stint at the prestigious event.

Rashmika Mandanna returns to Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026; is all set to shine again on global stage in Tokyo

The actress had previously created history in 2024 by becoming the first Indian celebrity to present an award at the ceremony. Her return this year further highlights her growing global presence and the increasing connection between Indian audiences and international entertainment platforms. Rashmika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared this announcement along with the caption, "Back to Japan. To celebrate the incredible people behind anime".

The Anime Awards are among the most prominent celebrations of Japanese animation, recognising excellence across a wide range of categories. Winners are decided through a combination of jury evaluation and fan votes from across the world. This year, Rashmika Mandanna will share the stage with a diverse group of international presenters, including Asuka Saito, Danna Paola, and Winston Duke.

Rashmika has often expressed her admiration for anime as a storytelling medium, naming popular titles like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer among her personal favourites. Her association with the platform extends beyond appearances, as she currently serves as a brand ambassador for Crunchyroll in India, further strengthening her connection with the anime community.

The announcement comes during a significant phase in her life. The actress recently tied the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda in a private ceremony held in Udaipur, followed by a grand celebration in Hyderabad. The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam, continues to remain in the spotlight.

On the professional front, Rashmika has an impressive lineup of projects. She will next be seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon as the Homi Adajania directorial is all set to hit screens on June 19, 2026. She is set to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda in the period action film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. In addition, she will be seen in Mysa, a tribal action drama that has already piqued audience interest.

With major projects like Pushpa 3: The Rampage also in the pipeline, Rashmika Mandanna continues to balance a thriving film career with international recognition. Her return to the Anime Awards underscores her expanding global footprint, making her one of the few Indian actors to seamlessly bridge regional cinema and global pop culture.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna resume work together for Ranabaali: “They are just co-stars on the set”

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