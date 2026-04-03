Sunny Leone is continuing her global journey with an exciting new project, as she joins the cast of the upcoming US-based series The Giant. Following the positive response to her performance in Kennedy, the actor is now gearing up to explore a completely different space with this international venture.

Sunny Leone bags Hollywood series The Giant; set to play Sheriff in major international project

Created and written by Kevin B Ploth, the series is backed by ARTIMIS Theatrical Productions LLC, a veteran-run production company known for supporting distinctive storytelling. Sunny Leone will be seen playing the role of Reservation Sheriff Quanah Deerleaf, a character that adds a new dimension to her evolving filmography.

Sharing her excitement about the project, Sunny said, “This is something very different from what I’ve done before, and that’s what really excited me about it. Exploring a new character and stepping into a completely new space is always a thrilling experience for me. I’m looking forward to this journey and giving it my all. I hope my fans enjoy watching it as much as I am enjoying being a part of it, and I truly hope they’re as excited as I am for what’s coming next.”

Over the years, Sunny Leone has consistently experimented with her roles, moving across genres, industries, and formats. From Bollywood films to digital platforms and now international productions, she has steadily built a diverse body of work that reflects her willingness to take on new challenges.

Her role in The Giant is expected to further expand her presence in the global entertainment space. Playing a sheriff in an American series marks a significant shift from her previous roles and signals her intent to explore more character-driven narratives on an international scale.

The series is also supported by notable sponsors including 51Fifty Rifles, Marathon Watch, and PROPPER Uniforms, with the latter providing uniforms and everyday armor for the production. While further details about the storyline and release timeline remain under wraps, the announcement has already sparked curiosity among fans.

With filming set to begin soon, The Giant adds another noteworthy project to Sunny Leone’s growing international portfolio, reinforcing her position as an actor willing to push boundaries and embrace new creative opportunities.

Also Read: Sunny Leone on working with Anurag Kashyap in Kennedy, “I didn’t get to read the whole script but he gave me a basic story of what it is”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.