Following the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, Arjun Rampal is gearing up for his next major project, an upcoming OTT series titled Billionaire. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the show has already generated significant curiosity, particularly around the character Rampal is set to portray.

Arjun Rampal starrer Billionaire sparks speculation: Is he playing Vijay Mallya or Lalit Modi in Hansal Mehta’s next?

Positioned as an intense and layered story about a powerful business tycoon, Billionaire is expected to explore themes of ambition, influence, and the price of success. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about specific plot details, the premise alone has sparked widespread speculation about whether the narrative draws inspiration from real-life figures.

Among the names frequently being discussed is that of Vijay Mallya. Known for his flamboyant lifestyle and once being dubbed the “King of Good Times,” Mallya’s rise in the business world and subsequent controversies make his story a compelling reference point for a screen adaptation. His journey—from building a vast empire to facing legal and financial troubles—offers the kind of dramatic arc often seen in high-stakes storytelling.

Another personality that has entered the conversation is Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman credited with transforming cricket into a global entertainment spectacle. His role in shaping the league and the controversies that followed have made him a subject of public intrigue, leading to speculation that Billionaire could incorporate elements reminiscent of his life, particularly the world of power dynamics and boardroom conflicts.

At the same time, industry chatter suggests that the series may not directly depict any one individual. Instead, it could blend characteristics from multiple real-life figures to create a fictional yet recognisable tycoon. This approach would allow the makers to explore complex themes while maintaining creative flexibility.

For Hansal Mehta, Billionaire appears to be a natural progression, given his track record of delivering critically acclaimed, reality-inspired dramas, including his widely appreciated Scam series. His storytelling style, often rooted in real events and layered characters, has set expectations high for this new venture.

The series is co-directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara. It is being produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner Almighty Motion Picture and will be released on Amazon MX Player as part of its expanding slate of original content.

While official details about the storyline remain under wraps, the ongoing speculation has only added to the anticipation. Whether Arjun Rampal’s character is inspired by Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, or a composite of multiple personalities, Billionaire has already positioned itself as one of the most talked-about upcoming series in the OTT space.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal gets emotional after Dhurandhar success; says “I am over the moon” as fans and industry shower praise

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