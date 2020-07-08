This was when N Chandra’s soon-to-release-blockbuster was being shot. When Anil Kapoor saw how Saroj Khan’s choreography and Madhuri Dixit’s dancing had turned out in the number ‘Ek Do Teen’, he decided to do something about it or the film threatened to slip completely out of his hands.

This is where the male version of ‘Ek Do Teen’ came in. Says a source very close to the project, “Yeh gaaana toh (two version) ttha hi nahin. It was never meant to be in two version. It was written and composed (by Laxmikant-Pyarelal) only for Madhuri Dixit. But when Anil saw the rushes he knew that song and dance was going to be the USP of Tezaab. So he persuaded his friend director N Chandra to record and shoot a male version of ‘Ek Do Teen’ on him.”

That’s how singer Amit Kumar’s ‘Ek Do Teen’ came into the picture. The song was shot on the streets of Mumbai in Bandra quite close to where now Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat is.

But the streetwise tapori version of ‘Ek Do Teen Chaar’ had no impact on the audience or in the music charts. Audiences went to see Tezaab for Madhuri Dixit dancing to ‘Ek Do Teen’ and it was Alka Yagnik’s version that stormed the charts. Anil thought he had done maths well in ‘Ek Do Teen’. But his calculations failed.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor shares body transformation pictures; says ‘never been fitter’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.