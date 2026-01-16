Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today dropped the trailer of the highly anticipated Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2, offering a glimpse into the shifting power dynamics and growing unrest within the dysfunctional Davan family. Set against the fictional town of Bindya, the new chapter picks up where Season 1 left off, with jailed patriarch Bada Davan trying to break peace with rivals, only for his son Chhote Davan to choose war instead. What follows is a spiral of power plays, betrayals, and family implosion, pulling viewers back into a world where family, politics, and ambition are deeply entangled, and where control is never guaranteed.

Ranvir Shorey and Saurabh Shukla return as power shifts in Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2, watch trailer

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 brings back the beloved ensemble cast, including Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya in key roles.

The trailer wastes no time in raising the tension in Bindiya, hinting at a change in equations within the Davan household. With Bada Davan (Saurabh Shukla) out of the driver’s seat, Chhote Davan tries to run the empire his way, with a very different idea of leadership, and the result is chaos that spreads from the family to the streets. The trailer teases action-packed confrontations, shifting loyalties, and a town inching toward all-out war, as the Davans realise the biggest threat may not be the enemy outside, but the ambition within.

Speaking about the return of the series, Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, shared, “At Amazon MX Player, we strive to tell stories that feel rooted and relatable while still being thoroughly entertaining. Bindiya Ke Bahubali is an unique series that combines crime with family conflict in a very organic way. Season 2 takes this world forward, with new challenges and shifting relationships. It stays true to the show’s mix of humour, quirky characters, and small-town swagger, but the stakes feel higher this time around. We’re excited to bring this next chapter to audiences.”

Talking about reprising the role of Bada Davan, Saurabh Shukla said, “What makes this show a fan favourite is the emotional honesty beneath the chaos. These characters are flawed, powerful, and deeply human. Season 2 raises the stakes within the family, bringing in new conflicts, humour, and unexpected turns that push everyone to their limits.”

Sharing his thoughts on stepping back into Chhote Davan’s shoes, Ranvir Shorey added, “What makes Bindiya Ke Bahubali interesting is the balance between chaos and comedy. Chhote believes power will finally earn him respect. What he doesn’t see is that every step he takes strips something away from him. Season 2 explores how ambition, when left unchecked, slowly turns into something monstrous. The trailer captures that mood well, and I think audiences will enjoy watching how the family dynamics evolve this season.”

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 will stream for free from January 21, 2026, exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available on the MX Player app across mobile and Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saurabh Shukla join Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao for Shoojit Sircar’s MYTHO-HUMOUR film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.