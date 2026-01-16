The Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a notice to actor Karisma Kapoor in relation to a petition filed by Priya Kapur, seeking access to detailed records of the 2016 divorce proceedings between Karisma and her late husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur. A bench of the apex court, led by Justice A.S. Chandurkar, has directed Karisma Kapoor to file her response within two weeks.

Priya Kapur’s plea comes amid an ongoing and complex inheritance dispute involving the estate of Sunjay Kapur, who died in June 2025. The legal battle centres on the validity of a will purportedly executed by Sunjay in March 2025 that largely favours Priya Kapur, his third wife, and has been challenged by Sunjay’s children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor. The valuation of Sunjay’s estate has been reported at around ₹30,000 crore, though the exact worth and composition remain subjects of dispute.

In her application, Priya Kapur said she requires certified copies of the complete divorce file from 2016, including the divorce petition, all annexures, court orders, settlement agreements and related documents. She contended that access to these records is necessary for official purposes in the succession proceedings before the Delhi High Court, where multiple parties are contesting control of the late industrialist’s assets.

The divorce between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor was finalised in 2016 after the couple agreed to settle all disputes, including matters related to financial arrangements and the custody of their two children. Priya Kapur has argued that, as a legal heir following Sunjay’s death, she has a direct interest in understanding the terms of that settlement.

Sunjay Kapur’s children — daughter Samaira Kapur (20) and son Kiaan Raj Kapur (15) — have also actively challenged the validity of the will presented in the High Court, alleging inconsistencies and possible forgery. In related filings, they have pointed to discrepancies in digital evidence and affidavits concerning the will’s execution.

The Supreme Court’s notice to Karisma Kapoor underscores the widening scope of legal issues extending beyond the will itself to include background material that may shed light on prior financial arrangements and familial obligations. How and whether these documents could influence the broader inheritance saga remains to be seen.

The Supreme Court will review Karisma Kapoor’s response once filed. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court continues to hear matters related to the estate division and the authenticity of the will.

