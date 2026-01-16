Dhurandhar emerged as not just the biggest hit of 2025 but also the highest grosser of Hindi cinema. It created a craze for several reasons, one of them being Akshaye Khanna’s award-winning performance. The character of Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, dies in the climax of Dhurandhar. This meant that the popular character won’t be a part of the sequel, which will take the story forward. Recently, there was jubilation among Akshaye Khanna and Rehman Dakait fans as reports emerged that Akshaye Khanna will shoot for one week for Dhurandhar 2. The reports claimed that this decision was taken to expand his character’s backstory and add more layers to his role. However, Bollywood Hungama has learned that no such shoot of the actor will be happening for Dhurandhar 2.

FACT-CHECK: Contrary to ‘one-week schedule’ reports, Akshaye Khanna WON’T shoot for Dhurandhar 2

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Akshaye Khanna has neither shot for Dhurandhar 2 after the release of the first part, nor is he scheduled to shoot. Aditya Dhar has already filmed both parts together and has no plans to add more screen time for Rehman just because the character has amassed a fan following. One of the reasons Dhurandhar worked wonders is Aditya’s honest filmmaking; it was a genuine effort and audiences could sense it. He wants to continue with that endeavour in the sequel as well. He won’t cash in on it; that’s just not him.”

The source continued, “However, Akshaye Khanna does appear in a few scenes in Dhurandhar 2 as well, which were shot long ago. Hence, his fans would get to see Rehman once more in Dhurandhar 2.”

The source also clarified on the reports of the film being re-shot, “No reshoot is happening. Some patchwork filming was required and that has taken place.”

Besides Akshaye Khanna, Dhurandhar also starred Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

