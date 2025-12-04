Shoojit Sircar has carved a niche for himself with his films like Vicky Donor (2012), Piku (2015), October (2024), Sardar Udham (2021) and the recently released flick, I Want To Talk (2024). Bollywood Hungama has now learned some exciting information about his next film, which is going to be the first-ever mytho-humour entertainer.

EXCLUSIVE: Viineet Kumar Siingh, Saurabh Shukla join Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao for Shoojit Sircar’s MYTHO-HUMOUR film

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “It marks Shoojit Sircar’s much-awaited return to humour. The acclaimed filmmaker, known for bringing warmth, wit and sharp observation to films such as Vicky Donor and Piku, is now stepping into an entirely new space with his first-ever Mytho Humour entertainer.”

In industry circles, the project has begun to make noise, for all the right reasons. The source said, “A massive, elaborate set is being constructed by Sardar Udham’s National Award-winning production designer, Mansi Dhruv Mehta. Inspired by a key chapter from the Mahabharat, the world being built blends mythology with a contemporary and satirical lens.”

Adding to the excitement is the stellar ensemble. The source said, “It is known that Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao are a part of the film. The team of the movie have now welcomed Saurabh Shukla and Viineet Kumar Siingh to the cast. Both actors, celebrated for their versatility and their command over humour and drama, are expected to bring a fresh dynamic to this inventive retelling.”

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works and backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, the film is in full scale pre-production with the set construction currently underway. The project is slated to go on floors in early 2026.

With its unique mytho-humour flavour, an ambitious Mahabharat-inspired set, and a cast led by Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Saurabh Shukla and Viineet Kumar Singh, Shoojit Sircar’s next is already being keenly watched by trade and cinephiles alike. If all goes as planned, this inventive entertainer could well mark not just the filmmaker’s refreshing return to humour, but also open the doors for a new, sharply written genre that blends mythology, satire and emotion for today’s audiences.

