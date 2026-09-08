72nd National Film Awards to be held in Gujarat; President Droupadi Murmu to present honours on September 22

The National Film Awards ceremony is set to move out of Delhi for the first time in its 72-year history. The 72nd edition of the awards will be held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on September 22, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to present the honours, officials said on Monday.

72nd National Film Awards to be held in Gujarat; President Droupadi Murmu to present honours on September 22

The venue shift marks a departure from a long-standing tradition. The first National Awards were presented in 1954 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, which has hosted the ceremony on several occasions over the years. This year, the awards will instead be presented in Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia.

Ekta Nagar is home to the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Standing 597 feet tall, the monument was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

Article 370 leads this year's winners

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in July, with Article 370 emerging as the Best Feature Film. The film's lead actor Yami Gautam was also named Best Actress for her performance.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will share the Best Actor honour. Mammootty has been recognised for his performance in Bramayugam, while Aaryan won for his role in Chandu Champion.

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has also earned recognition at this year's awards. He has been named the Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, his directorial debut based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Kalki 2898 AD and Captain Miller among major winners

Nag Ashwin's Telugu science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD will receive the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award.

Meanwhile, Tamil film Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush, has been named the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.

The ceremony on September 22 is expected to bring together several of the year's biggest winners as the National Film Awards begin a new chapter by moving the prestigious event outside Delhi for the first time.

Also Read: Lokesh Dhar shares emotional tribute after Article 370’s National Awards win; says, “For this film to win three National Awards is an honour”

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