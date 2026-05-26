Actor Ranveer Singh has visited the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore following a direction from the Karnataka High Court, as part of proceedings connected to a complaint against him over his mimicry of a scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 at the 56th International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2025.

Ranveer Singh visits Chamundeshwari temple following Karnataka HC direction in Kantara: Chapter 1 mimicry row

The complaint arose after Singh, during an appearance at IFFI 2025, re-enacted a sequence from Kantara: Chapter 1 involving the Daivas, revered deities from the Bhoota Kola tradition of coastal Karnataka, and referred to them as "ghosts." The act drew criticism from several groups, who alleged it was disrespectful to the religious and cultural traditions depicted in the film.

Singh had previously issued a public apology, stating, "My intention was to highlight Rishab Shetty's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration." He added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

The Karnataka High Court accepted Singh's unconditional apology after he filed a revised affidavit and gave an undertaking to visit the Chamundeshwari Temple. The court indicated it is likely to dispose of the matter once the updated affidavit is verified.

On the professional front, Singh's film Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the first Hindi film to net Rs 1,000 crores in India, achieving that milestone in 18 days. The film has accumulated over Rs 1,800 crores worldwide.

Dhurandhar The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna and Yami Gautam.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s team reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 controversy: “He has consciously chosen to maintain silence”

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