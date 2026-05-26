Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama has passed away, leaving the entertainment industry and his admirers deeply saddened. Known for his memorable performances across films, television, and digital platforms, Ramakant Daayama was most recently seen in projects like The Trial Season 2 and Scam 1992.

The Trial S2, Scam 1992 actor Ramakant Daayama passes away

Following the news of his demise, actor Shubhangi Sanjeev Latkar shared a heartfelt note on social media, remembering him not only as a talented artist but also as a close friend and guide in her life. Expressing her grief, Shubhangi wrote, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless.”

Remembering his vibrant personality, she added, “Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge.”

The actress also highlighted the many qualities that made Ramakant Daayama special to those around him. “A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning,” she wrote.

Shubhangi further spoke about his strength and courage despite health challenges over the past several months. “He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known. Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping,” she shared.

The actor also revealed that the two had plans to collaborate professionally once again after many years. According to her note, they were planning to work together on a Hindi play and even present selected poems on stage together.

Recalling those unfinished dreams, Shubhangi wrote, “We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, ‘Let me get well soon.’ We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished.”

Concluding her emotional tribute, she added, “Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhangi Sanjeev Latkar (@shubhangi.latkar.official)

Bollywood Hungama extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and admirers of Ramakant Daayama during this difficult time.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi opens up on being the ONLY actor of Indian cinema to play both Mahatma Phule and Mahatma Gandhi: “I feel blessed and lucky”; recalls delay in final episode drop of Scam 1992: “Many said that they were waiting for Season 2!”

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