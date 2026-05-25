Actor Ranveer Singh has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding his reported exit from Don 3 after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced a non-cooperative directive against him. The actor’s official spokesperson released a statement addressing the situation and clarified Ranveer’s stance amid the growing debate online.

Ranveer Singh’s team reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 controversy: “He has consciously chosen to maintain silence”

On May 25, 2026, during a press conference, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, widely known as FWICE, revealed that members of the federation would not cooperate with Ranveer Singh until the Don 3 matter is resolved. The development sparked strong reactions across social media, with many fans expressing disappointment over the decision.

The controversy began after reports claimed that Ranveer Singh had opted out of Don 3 just weeks before the film was scheduled to begin shooting. The actor was announced as the new lead of the franchise in 2023, taking forward the popular action series backed by Excel Entertainment and helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

According to reports, producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani later filed an official complaint with industry bodies regarding the issue, which eventually led to FWICE’s action against the actor.

FWICE issues Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh The letter reads, "...The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognisance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning… pic.twitter.com/bX6fWAgxdA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Now, Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson has issued a detailed statement, emphasising that the actor has deliberately maintained silence throughout the controversy out of respect for the people associated with the franchise.

The statement read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

The spokesperson further stated that despite multiple narratives and speculations circulating publicly, Ranveer Singh did not feel the need to engage in public arguments or clarify every rumour.

“While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement added.

The actor’s team also stressed that Ranveer continues to respect everyone involved in the Don franchise and wishes the film success in the future.

“He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance,” the spokesperson concluded.

The statement has now intensified discussions around the Don 3 controversy, with fans divided over the situation. While some have appreciated Ranveer Singh’s decision to remain silent and dignified, others continue to speculate about what may have led to the fallout between the actor and the makers.

As of now, neither Farhan Akhtar nor Excel Entertainment has issued any fresh statement regarding the matter.

Also Read: BREAKING: Ashoke Pandit CONFIRMS, “Farhan Akhtar has asked for Rs. 45 crores from Ranveer Singh after his walkout”; FWICE issues non-cooperative directive against the actor

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

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