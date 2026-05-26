The controversy around Ananya Panday’s dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil says less about one performance and a lot more about the times we live in. A clip goes viral. A few seconds are pulled out of a larger scene. The quality is poor. The context is missing. The emotion behind the moment is ignored. And within a few hours, social media transforms into a courtroom where the accused has already been declared guilty.

In defence of Ananya Panday: Chand Mera Dil row proves social media doesn’t review films anymore; it prosecutes clips

That is exactly what happened with Ananya Panday. A dance sequence from Chand Mera Dil began doing the rounds online, with several users criticizing her Bharatanatyam-inspired moves and comparing her to Sridevi, Sai Pallavi and other performers known for their grace and classical expression. The backlash became so intense that the debate moved beyond the film and became a conversation about respect for classical dance, training, authenticity and Bollywood’s treatment of Indian art forms.

Now, no one is saying that classical dance should be treated casually. Bharatanatyam is not a prop. It is not a decorative mudra that can be inserted into a film song merely to make a scene look Indian. It is a deeply disciplined art form, built on years of training, control, expression, rhythm and devotion. Hence, when classical dancers or trained viewers object to a portrayal, their concerns deserve to be heard. But there is a difference between criticism and digital punishment.

A performance can be debated, a creative choice can be questioned and the choreography can be discussed. The director’s intent can also be examined. But what social media often does is different. It doesn’t ask, “What was the scene trying to say?” It asks, “How do we make this person trend for the wrong reason?”

That is where the Chand Mera Dil row becomes important. The issue is no longer just Ananya Panday dancing. The issue is the way online culture has trained itself to remove context, magnify awkwardness and turn everything into a trial. A film, after all, is not a reel. A scene has a before and an after. A character has a state of mind. A song has a dramatic purpose. But in the age of viral clips, cinema is being consumed like CCTV footage: freeze it, zoom it, judge it and circulate it.

What makes the backlash more complicated is that the scene was reportedly not being watched by many in its full cinematic setting, but through a circulating clip. That is the real danger. A moment meant to be read within a film becomes an out-of-context exhibit. The audience is no longer reacting to the film. It is reacting to a forwarded fragment.

Social media criticism comes dressed as concern but behaves like character assassination. A debate on dance quickly becomes a debate on nepotism. A debate on choreography becomes a debate on whether an actor deserves to be in films. A conversation about art becomes an excuse to replay old dislike.

That is why this controversy is bigger than Chand Mera Dil. It reflects a larger problem in how Hindi cinema is now received. We don’t watch films first and react later. We react first and then decide whether the film deserves to be watched. A clip becomes the trailer for outrage, a meme becomes the review, and a tweet becomes the verdict.

And that is unfair not just to Ananya Panday, but also to the audience itself.

There is also a gendered pattern that cannot be ignored. Female actors are often judged more harshly for physical expression. Their dance, body language, costumes, diction and even facial expressions are dissected with a cruelty rarely applied with the same intensity to male actors. When an actress falters, the response is not merely “this did not work”. It becomes “how dare she?” That jump from critique to outrage is where the problem lies.

A more mature conversation would have been this: Did the makers adequately prepare Ananya for the dance form? Was the choreography meant to be pure Bharatanatyam or a fusion? Did the scene require technical perfection or emotional awkwardness? Could the makers have staged it better? What responsibility does Bollywood have while using classical traditions? These are valid questions. They lead somewhere.

But “look how bad she is” leads nowhere. It only generates engagement.

Ananya Panday deserves to be judged in context, not through a pirated clip chopped for maximum embarrassment. There is a difference between holding cinema accountable and using cinema as a punching bag.

In the end, this controversy proves one thing clearly: social media is no longer just reviewing Bollywood. It is editing Bollywood, prosecuting Bollywood and sentencing Bollywood, often before the film has even had a chance to speak for itself. And that should worry everyone who loves cinema.

Also Read: Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil dance row proves EVERYTHING that’s wrong with social media outrage and context-free trolling

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