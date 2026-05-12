Co-produced under his banner Maa Kasam Films, the actor is expected to headline the adaptations of this book trilogy as Lord Shiva.

Amish Tripathi’s bestselling novel The Immortals of Meluha has remained one of the most sought-after Indian mythology adaptations for years, with several filmmakers reportedly expressing interest in bringing the epic saga to the big screen. Now, the project appears to have finally found its leading man and production backing.

Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Birla Studios for the adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha trilogy: Report

As per recent reports, Ranveer Singh has shown keen interest in adapting the fantasy novel under his production banner Maa Kasam Films. The actor has reportedly joined hands with Ananya Birla’s Birla Studios to develop the ambitious trilogy, which will include The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas, and The Oath of the Vayuputras.

According to sources close to the development, the adaptation is currently in its early stages, with the team focusing heavily on writing and world-building. “Ranveer has been passionate about bringing Meluha to the big screen for a long time now. The acquisition happened recently, and the project is now officially under development. Makers are approaching the franchise as a long-term cinematic universe and the plan is to tell the story over 3 films. The writing work has already begun, and the team is taking its time to crack the screenplay and world-building. The first part is expected to go on floors in 2028,” the source confirms.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh himself is expected to headline the trilogy in the role of Lord Shiva. However, the remaining cast members are yet to be finalized. The makers are reportedly prioritising script development before locking the creative team for the films. “The director will only be locked once the script work reaches a certain stage. Right now, the focus is entirely on developing the material,” the source added.

Reports further suggest that Ranveer Singh has acquired the rights to the trilogy for a substantial amount, although the exact figures remain undisclosed. Given the scale and popularity of Amish Tripathi’s literary universe, the adaptation is expected to be mounted as a large-scale cinematic franchise aimed at global audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently concentrating on Hansal Mehta’s Pralay, which is said to revolve around a zombie outbreak. The actor also has several high-profile projects in various stages of development.

If the adaptation materialises as planned, The Immortals of Meluha could emerge as one of the biggest mythology-based cinematic universes in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Sachin Pilgaonkar applauds Ranveer Singh’s act in Dhurandhar: “Woh ghusta hai andar”; also vows to give him Rs. 100 as token of appreciation

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