After the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh has become the new King of the Indian Film Industry. With back-to-back all-time grossers under his kitty, the young actor has officially secured the tag of a superstar, and all eyes are now on his next move. While several speculations on the financials of Pralay continue to grab chatters in the industry circles, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh has quietly acquired the rights for The Immortals of Meluha.

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh buys the rights for The Immortal of Meluha trilogy for Rs. 40 crores from Amish Tripathi