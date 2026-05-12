After the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh has become the new King of the Indian Film Industry. With back-to-back all-time grossers under his kitty, the young actor has officially secured the tag of a superstar, and all eyes are now on his next move. While several speculations on the financials of Pralay continue to grab chatters in the industry circles, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh has quietly acquired the rights for The Immortals of Meluha.
SCOOP: Ranveer Singh buys the rights for The Immortal of Meluha trilogy for Rs. 40 crores from Amish Tripathi
"Ranveer Singh was to lead Immortals of Meluha for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, the project never materialised. But the actor was always fascinated by the world, and had the dream of playing Lord Shiva in the spectacle. The minute rights of Immortal of Meluha expired on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer went ahead and procured it under his own banner - Maa Kasam Films," a source told Bollywood Hungama.
The source also informs that the sum splurged by Ranveer Singh to bag the rights is the highest ever for a novel. "Ranveer has bagged the Immortal of Meluha trilogy for a humongous sum of Rs. 40 crores. It's a passion project for him, and he has put it under development. While 5 years back, he relied on SLB to bring this to reality, today, he is in a position of power to pick the director for this. He is committed to bringing the Meluha trilogy to the spectacle."
The film will be produced by Ranveer Singh with Birla Studios, but all other updates will come only once the script is locked. The film is expected to go on floors in 2028.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Birla Studios for the adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s The Immortals of Meluha trilogy: Report
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