Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.12.2019 | 9:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar goes on floors

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After having wrapped up the shoot of Kabir Khan‘s ’83, Ranveer Singh is all set to start shooting for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai  Jordaar.

Ranveer  Singh starrer Jayeshbai Jordaar goes on floors

We had earlier reported that the film will be going on floors in November and will be shot in Gujarat and Mumbai. The makers have now started shooting for the film. Though the makers are yet to make a formal announcement about the leading actress of the film, it is reported that Shalini Pandey, who played the lead actress in the Telugu film Arjun Reddy has been cast opposite Ranveer Singh.

Talking about the project, Ranveer Singh had earlier said that the film is a miracle script. He said that the sheer brilliance of the writing compelled him to immediately green-light this project.

The film will be backed by Maneesh Sharma, who made his directorial debut in Ranveer Singh’s first Hindi film, Band Baaja Baraat in 2010. The film is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Divyang Thakkar,

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen on the big screen playing the role of ace skipper Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial. Apart from ‘83, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar‘s magnum opus, Takht.

Also Read: Karan Johar locks 170 day schedule for multistarrer Takht

More Pages: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kiara Advani says she knows people blame…

Mardaani 2: "It is a film for both men and…

Rani Mukerji debuts as a real-life news…

Panipat: Real jewellery used for the making…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shoot for a…

Panipat: "It was a wonderful experience to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification