Last Updated 04.12.2019 | 9:24 AM IST

WOAH! Kartik Aaryan becomes the first Indian actor to get his own Instagram filter

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan, aka the Punchnama baby, has been a heartthrob since his debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchama. The actor is especially known for his kick-ass and relatable monologues that manage to leave the audience applauding every single time. All set to be seen as Chintu Tyagi in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan has become the first Indian actor to have an Instagram filter!

WOAH! Kartik Aaryan becomes to first Indian actor to get his own Instagram filter

The latest filter has the song ‘Akhiyon Se Goli Maare’ from Pati Patni Aur Woh playing in the background while heart-shaped sunglasses appear with Chintu Tyagi written on them along with his moustache. Kartik took to his Instagram to share a video of it and the fans have gone berserk over it. According to the sources, Kartik was approached by the website for the same. He wanted it to be perfect and hence the team has worked on it for over a month now.

Way to go, Kartik! Kartik Aaryan has quite the lineup of films apart from Pati Patni Aur Woh. He will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali‘s Aaj Kal, Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan seeks out help from his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday for THIS!

