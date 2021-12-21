Kabir Khan's directorial 83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead is just two days away from its theatrical release. The film which is co-produced by Deepika Padukone has been receiving positive reviews after its world premiere in Jeddah and special screenings in Mumbai. Now, the film has been declared tax-free in Delhi.

The film 83 which was supposed to be released in May last year has had a long wait and is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film also received a standing ovation at its world premiere on December 15 at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. During the same week, the trailer of the film was also played on the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Based on the true story of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory against the West Indies, the film sees Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

