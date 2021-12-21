Cough and Cold brand Vicks has announced that it has roped in Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador in India to build a deeper youth connect and inspire youngsters to speak confidently ‘khich khich’ free.

Today’s youth actively seek newer ways to express themselves in a way that is true to them without any 'khich khich' or irritation. Go-getter Ranveer, with his mass appeal and strong youth connect, is admired for his quirky style, infectious energy, and his unwavering zeal to achieve what he sets his mind to. Leveraging on Ranveer’s outspoken personality and cool quotient, the brand aims to reinforce its message of urging the younger generation to bid farewell to khich khich and face the world with confidence, resonating its ethos to a wider audience.

Sharing his thoughts on the new collaboration, Ranveer Singh shared, "Vicks has always been a part of my home and growing up, I have often turned to Vicks Cough Drops to get relief from a sore throat. I’m excited to associate with a brand that has been a part of my childhood and continues to be my go-to till date. I hope together we can encourage the youth to speak khich khich free, and to face the world in their best form."

Sahil Sethi, Senior Director and Category Head, Personal Healthcare, Procter and Gamble added, "Vicks ki Goli is beloved for its timeless and iconic communication, recognizable across the country for relieving khich khich and enabling one to speak with confidence without any throat irritation. Signing Ranveer Singh as our ambassador complements this ethos as he is an inspiration to many for his exuberance and eminence. Ranveer has the natural ability to connect with a wide audience and through this partnership, we aim to establish a stronger connect with consumers around Vicks Cough Drops and its benefit of alleviating sore throat irritation."

