Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.03.2019 | 2:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

Ranveer Singh shoots high octane action ad film in Cape Town!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport in the 3rd of March leaving the country. While we all tried to figure the reason for this unannounced visit, finally we have the answer. Ranveer, it seems, took a flight to Cape Town to shoot adrenaline pumping ad that will see him collaborate with ace ad guru Abhinay Deo.

Ranveer Singh shoots high octane action ad film in Cape Town!

Ranveer has tasted incredible success with his latest action film, the blockbuster Simmba, that went on to do Rs 240 crore nett in India. Looks like he will wow us again with his action avatar in this high octane action extravaganza whose production budget is touted to be one the biggest for an ad ever made in the country! We can’t wait to watch what this collaboration between Ranveer and Abhinay treats us with.

Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai earlier this morning and was spotted with his sister Ritika Bhavnani.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. He has begun prep for his next film which is a biopic on Indian Cricket Team’s 1983 World Cup win. The actor is set to essay the role of former Captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan‘s ’83.

ALSO READ: “Inspiration to a jilted generation” – Ranveer Singh pays tribute to Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint who passed away at the age of 49

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 22 in overseas

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collections Day 12:…

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 21 in overseas

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's World Cup…

Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 11:…

Box Office: Gully Boy Day 20 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification