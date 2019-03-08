Shilpa Shetty Kundra acquires a 50% stake in Bastian hospitality

SSK Yog Pvt. Ltd., promoted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has acquired a 50% stake in Bastian Hospitality, a new joint venture in the hospitality space, promoted by Ranjeet Bindra. Bastian and One Street restaurants, as well as meal plan service Whole and Then Some, will now operate under Bastian Hospitality. The three successful hospitality brands (originally created under the Aallia Hospitality banner), will be run by Kelvin Cheung, F&B Director of Bastian Hospitality. The joint venture has created a new parent company for Bastian and One Street restaurants, as well as Whole and Then Some, all helmed by Chef Kelvin Cheung.



Bastian opened in May 2016 to great acclaim and is known for its family-style dining, seafood-forward menus, lunch bowls, and its incredibly popular Sunday brunch. Plans to expand first domestically and to then take the brand to international markets are currently underway. Kelvin Cheung opened One Street as One Street Over in December 2015. It rebranded to One Street and took up residence above sister restaurant, Bastian in April 2018.

Whole and Then Some is Chef Kelvin’s service that creates meal plans to help clients reach their health goals. Bastian, One Street, and Whole and Then Some will now operate under Bastian Hospitality, a new joint venture between SSK Yog Pvt. Ltd. and Aallia Hospitality. Kelvin Cheung, F&B Director of Bastian Hospitality, will continue to run his successful brands in his unique, inimitable style.

Says Shilpa, “Bastian has always been one of my favourite restaurants. It has an innovative menu keeping health at the forefront, with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, produce, quality and amazing desserts. I believe that we are what we eat, which is why this venture is even more exciting. Plans to expand the brand across domestic and international markets are also in the works.”

Says Ranjit Bindra, Promoter, Aallia Hospitality, “I am proud to have partnered with Shilpa Shetty Kundra on this joint venture. She will be a true asset to the brand and the ideal candidate to take the Bastian brand forward. There are many ideas that will be initiated in the coming months that will help increase Bastian Hospitality’s footprint across India, and internationally as well