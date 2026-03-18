The music launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge, also the only event for the much-awaited film, took place on March 17 at Mumbai’s NESCO in the presence of hundreds of fans. Organized by Spotify, the event was slightly marred by mismanagement, as the team failed to provide adequate passes to mediapersons, leading to some minor chaos. Thankfully, the Dhurandhar The Revenge team made up for it with their quotes and live performances.

Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun thank audiences for making Dhurandhar a RECORD grosser: “We are STILL processing it”; Ranveer proclaims, “Ab Indian cinema ka mustakbil Dhurandhar: The Revenge tay karega!”

Ranveer Singh made a dramatic entry at the very beginning and performed to the song ‘Aari Aari’, which has already become a rage. He then asked the fans, “Did you love the music of Dhurandhar Part 1? Which is your favourite song?” As fans shouted out the names of various tracks, Ranveer smiled and remarked, “Dekho, yehi toh khaas baat hai. Sab ke alag alag favourites hain.”

He then touched upon the historic box office success achieved by the first part, “Thanks to your love, Dhurandhar reached a historic milestone. Thank you from our whole team to all the cinema-going audience.”

He added, “Dhurandhar The Revenge releases the day after tomorrow. Moviegoers not just in the country but across the world are eagerly waiting for it. Our whole team is thrilled and we are grateful to the response generated by the first part of the film. We are also so humbled by the excitement and anticipation for the second part. It's unprecedented. We are all still processing it.”

Ranveer continued, “We are here today for the music launch and to celebrate Shashwat Sachdev. This unstoppable fireball juggernaut of a talent. He's just too good.”

He further stated, “I have had the great honour of being in the studio with him. He is one of a kind. He's going to go down in history as one of the greats and he's just getting started!”

He also said, “Shashwat ne dono filmon mein apni jaan daal di. The music became the jaan of this film. Be it the title track, ‘Lutt Le Gaya’, ‘Ez-Ez’, ‘Naal Nachna’ – look at the versatility in just one album! There’s a song for every mood. Everywhere I go, people tell me, ‘We are only listening to Dhurandhar music’. College jaao, gym jaao; jahan jao, wahaan Dhurandhar ke gaane baj rahe hai. Nothing can be more gratifying for us artistes.”

Towards the end, he said, “It’s a big evening for me. Thank you for being here. I am too happy to be with you all!” He signed off by exclaiming, “Ab Indian cinema ka mustakbil Dhurandhar The Revenge tay karega!”

His co-star Sara Arjun added, “Thank you for all the love and encouragement that you have given Dhurandhar and me. Aaj jo Dhurandhar bani hai, woh sirf aapki wajah se bani hai. I’ll always maintain that asli Dhurandhar aur sabse bada Dhurandhar hamari audience hai!”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces visuals in 4 violent scenes in Dhurandhar The Revenge by 34 seconds; censors abusive words

More Pages: Dhurandhar The Revenge Box Office Collection

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