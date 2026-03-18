The controversy surrounding the latest track ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from KD: The Devil featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, continues to escalate, drawing sharp criticism over its explicit lyrics and suggestive choreography. The song has faced backlash from industry bodies and public figures, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) among those raising objections. Following complaints filed with the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Hindi version of the track has since been taken down from YouTube.

Nora Fatehi – Sanjay Dutt Song Row: Rakshita questions ‘selective outrage’ as ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ controversy intensifies

Amid the growing uproar, former actress Rakshita, who is married to the film’s director Prem, has addressed the controversy through a series of Instagram notes. Without directly defending the content, Rakshita questioned what she described as “selective outrage,” pointing to past Bollywood songs and films that explored similar themes but did not attract comparable criticism.

She wrote, “Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people's posts. the fact is I know what's written. I know what's happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this.”

Addressing criticism directed at her husband, she added, “When people talk about a particular director, n then talk about his films badly…. the same people who have loved him, it definitely is not a good feeling…. but that doesn't mean how talented he is is questioned…. wrong….. just because he wrote other beautiful songs,,, over one song doesn't mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks..??? Wrong”.

Rakshita further emphasized the distinction between criticism and abuse. “Just because some films don't do as well as the others doesn't mean he is a bad film maker…. wrong…. do u have the rights to question him, yes, do u have the rights to ask him y, yes u do… do u have the rights to abuse him,??? Nooooo u don't…. when u abuse him or like some random lady spat badly saying it was personal..?? What was…. that it was kannada n aurige mantra abhimaana rosa, tappu”

Calling for respectful discourse, she wrote, “I love my language n people more than that I am sure… just because some one is abroad they love it more anta alla but when people talk about any person in public… shudnt we have some basic knowledge how to talk we r always in public light… we r questioned… we r made fun of… y only prem,,, even if i step out anywhere, i see some random people comment badly about me…. yappa blah blah blah n what….? Then these…. yes, n hey activists come out n say….. dont talk about rakshitha like that noooooooo never”

She also addressed the broader context of content consumption, “Song's r made everyday…. bad good provocative, special numbers…. yes yes all of them… today people r watching more blood shed films… sexual content in films…. everything pretty openly…. prem is a kannadiga as much as all of u are…. u all have the rights on him, to question him, to tell him what's right n what's not…. u guys can ask tell him what's u want…. but saying anything upon his past work about how gimmicky he let me tell u something”.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the Kannada film industry, she shared, “Today, selling a film to an ott, selling a film to a Channel is the biggest challenge for a Kannada director n producer in today's market…. no matter how much publicity one does… he finds it extremely difficult to reach at any heights or even close to other cinema markets…. y other language, even our people, bringing them to theatres is a very tough job, this is just not our story, this is very film in sandalwood…”

Defending her husband’s promotional approach, she continued, “Prem achieves that… with his kinda publicity…. with his kind of gimmicks “like some after the audience comes to the theatre u have the say…. rights to tell us if u guys liked it or no…. n we whole heartedly accept it, n try very hard to make the next film Even better…. just for u guys…. i value ur opinions n i love u guys… without u guys we r nothing, n that goes for us every actor… but being abusive or talking badly about anyone just shows the other reality on social media… how some can remove frustration… n others can get carried away”

Sharing her personal experience with online trolling, Rakshita stated, “I am always trolled for my body… I am spoken badly about…. but I am also loved by all of u…. just as much as I love u guys…. we have looked into everything…. n everything will be taken care of trust me…. don't worry, we r all fine…. mentally physically, when some love us… trust me we are work harder for those some, n also try to add more to that box… everything will be fine, its just bad timing, give us a a couple of days n everything will fall into place”

She concluded her statement with a message of reassurance and gratitude. “Thanks for all the concerned ones…. I am truly grateful…. I am here n so is prem…. our baby… n we will do what's right at the end n only the right… trust us…. smile more n love love only” “Don't worry about anything now…. n stop tagging me in random peoples post that what they want…. I have said what has to be said from my end”

As the debate around ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ continues, Rakshita’s remarks have added another dimension to the discussion—raising questions about evolving audience sensitivities, industry double standards, and the line between critique and online abuse.

Also Read: Government asks CBFC to review Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt starrer song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’: Report

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